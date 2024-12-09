Empire Of The Sun Announce Spring 2025 ‘Ask That God’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 6:11 PM

Today, Empire of the Sun have announced the 2025 North American leg of their Ask That God Tour. The headline run will kick off on February 26, at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena. The band will also be performing at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 28, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on May 3 and New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage on May 21.

The artist ticket presale will begin on December 11, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can preregister for the artist presale at www.laylo.com. Multiple VIP experiences will be available beginning on December 11 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 1.

Helmed by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, Empire Of The Sun just completed a whirlwind series of dates around the globe, including a concert at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl, a headline slot at Mexico’s Corona Capital festival and sold-out shows in Brooklyn, NY, Guadalajara, MX, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Ask That God Tour Dates

2/8 – Launceston, Tasmania, Australia – Party In The Paddock

2/22 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Electric Avenue Festival

2/26 – Honolulu, HI – Blaisdell Arena

3/28 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil

3/30 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic

4/2 – Monterrey, MX – Auditorio Citibanamex

4/4 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

4/23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Radius

4/26 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

4/28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

5/1 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

5/3 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

5/11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

5/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

5/15 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

5/16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

5/18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

5/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

5/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

5/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin