Empire Of The Sun Share Epic New Single & Video “Cherry Blossom”

Bella Rothman June 22nd, 2024 - 3:53 PM

EDM duo Empire of the Sun has released another song off their forthcoming album Ask That God. Following the release of both “Changes” and “Music On The Radio” they have now shared a fun new video to their single “Cherry Blossom.”

The video is directed by Micheal Maxxis and is filmed in Thailand. There is lots of majestic nature in the setting including tall mountains and lots of trees. Large colors and shapes are floating around as well as big statues of people. The video has a mystic and playful energy which matches the upbeat sound of the song. Playing colors and shape shifting creating a eye catching watch.

The song explores themes of love and connection to an upbeat pop track. They sing “Our soul are sowin’ our fortune/ I’m not gonna lose your love tonight/ It’s been written since beginning of time.”

Their forth coming album will be their first in eight years. Both Emperor Steele and Lord Littlemore, the members of Empire of the Sun, have expressed their excitement and gratefulness to be sharing th album with fans so soon.

“Ask That God is an album we searched for and were thankfully blessed with. We are nothing more than conduits, gathering experience and finding what is meant for the Empire to find,” explains Steele.