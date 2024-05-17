Empire Of The Sun Announce New Album Ask That God For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Music On The Radio”

Home News Bella Rothman May 17th, 2024 - 8:54 PM

Empire Of The Sun has announced their fourth EDM album Ask That God which will be released on July 26. Until then, fans can enjoy their newest upbeat pop song and video “Music On The Radio” which is one of few new songs in the past eight years.

The song has an electric dance beat that Empire Of The Sun has been known for for decades. “Music On The Radio” has a disco and techno sound that creates high and energetic vibes. The duo sings about letting go of dislikes and embracing what’s around them.

They sing “I don’t like the music on the radio/ But I sing along/I wish that I could change the weather/ Enjoy the sound of silence in my car.”

The video includes the band arriving to a glamorous party decked out in jewels and sparkly clothing. The video is bright and colorful with dazzling lights and unique costumes. Directed by Michael Maxximus, reality is blurred and tested in this uniquely cinematic video.

The song is representative of denying actuality and dreaming outside the box. Empire Of The Sun continues to create new musical and lyrical worlds with their unique vision that come to musical life.

“To me this song is like a teenager rebelling against his imaginary emotions. It’s penned in only that unique way Lord Littlemore can bring words to life. The bass wraps it’s arms around you in some kind of hypnotic groove and you’re powerless to its charms”says band member Emperor Steele.

Ask That God Tracklist

01. Changes

02. Cherry Blossom

03. Music On The Radio

04. The Feeling You Get

05. AEIOU

06. Television

07. Happy Like You

08. Revolve

09. Wild World

10. Ask That God

11. Rhapsodize