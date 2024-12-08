Miya Folick Releases New Single “Erotica” And Announces New Album Erotica Veronica For February 2025 Release

Home News Sydney Cook December 8th, 2024 - 1:36 PM

Miya Folick has announced her third studio album, Erotica Veronica, set for release on February 28th via Nettwerk. This self-produced album explores the nature of desire and identity

Album Art Credit: Jonny Marlow

The album’s opener and first single, “Erotica,” is accompanied by a music video directed by Antonio Marziale. “’Erotica’ is a song about fantasy and pleasure,” Folick shares. “It’s not just about sex; it’s about a richness of experience, a playfulness, a connection, an open approach to each day. I think that we’re fed rules about what an appropriate fantasy looks like, especially when you’re coupled. Our culture is so puritanical in that way. But I think that it’s important for me to retain my autonomy of thought, and truthfully sharing my fantasies is an act of tenderness and intimacy.”

Recorded in just six weeks after an intense tour, Erotica Veronica has a raw, unfiltered energy. Folick wrote most of it on guitar, aiming for an indie rock vibe that felt alive and real. Instead of piecing together polished recordings, she went for full takes, keeping things organic. The album also features a talented lineup of collaborators, including Sam KS, Meg Duffy, Waylon Rector, Greg Uhlmann, and Pat Kelly, who all help bring its sound to life.

Folick explains, “The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths.”

Watch the music video for “Erotica” below.

Erotica Veronica Tracklist:

1. Erotica

2. La Da Da

3. Alaska

4. Felicity

5. Fist

6. This Time Around

7. Prism of Light

8. Hates Me

9. Hypergiant

10. Love Wants Me Dead

11. Light Through the Linen