Miya Folick Shares Euphoric Single “Mommy”

Home News Ally Najera March 5th, 2023 - 4:51 PM

Miya Folick is set to release her latest album, Roach very soon. With just months away to the album’s official release – the artist has dropped a couple of songs. Throughout the past year, she has shared the singles “Get Out Of My House,” “Bad Thing,” “Nothing To See,” “Ordinary” and “Oh God.”

The latest release of hers “Mommy” serves as the sixth track to be out before the new album. The song’s release has also been accompanied by a new music video from the artist. According to StereoGum, this new track is one that tackles the topic of dealing with parental relationships. The lyrics are a direct indication of Folick’s relationship to her mother and father.

The artist sings “My mother keeps secrets like a ghost / I ask her what her parents were like, she says that she doesn’t know. The lyrics resemble the issues she faces with her mother. As she continues to sing the lyrics also involve her relationship to her father. Folick sings, “Daddy always wanted everyone to like him / I think I’m just like him. The lyrics blend well with the tempo of the song. The soft and somber melody gives the listeners a melancholic feeling. Though the song feels almost euphoric when Folick’s voice appears to float along to the music. The eerie track also has a beat drop that also leads to a saxophone solo.

The new single is one that is said to be deeply intimate by the artist. Folick’s new album, Roach is set to release in two months.