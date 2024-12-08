Adam Lambert Releases New Single “I Don’t Care Much” With Music Video

Home News Lauren Rettig December 8th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

After an overwhelmingly positive response to his live performance, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club NYC has released a music video and single of GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert singing John Kander and Fred Ebb’s haunting ballad “I Don’t Care Much” from the Tony Award-winning production. Watch the video, filmed at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, below:



The video is a wide-angle shot of Lambert in a hallway, with a green neon sign emitting a bright light from behind. Lambert sings “So if you kiss me / If we touch / Warning’s fair / I don’t care very much” beautifully as the lens flares around him surround him in a glamorous glow.

Lambert said “ “I Don’t Care Much” is a torch song dealing with indifference that comes at a point in the show where all hope and joy has been eclipsed by the presence of Nazi forces in Berlin. We recorded this track and filmed the video just as the anxiety around the results of the 2024 U.S. election hit our community. There’s catharsis in the sadness for the listener, and I hope they can feel seen and realize they’re not alone in this moment in time.”

Lambert and his co-star Auli’i Cravalho began performances in September as Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively and have been heralded by critics and fans alike. In addition to Lambert and Cravalho, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheung.

This is not the first cover Lambert has been praised for; as runner-up of season eight of American Idol, Lambert has displayed his stunning vocal range on a number of occasions, including his cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero” and his work with Queen on their Return For The Rhapsody tour.