Kerry King Discusses Upcoming Slayer Performances: “We Never Said We Were Done Playing, We Said ‘This Is Our Final Tour’”

According to blabbermouth.net, during an interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Kerry King was asked if he is looking forward to playing with Slayer again at three festival shows in September and October “I haven’t seen. I’ve texted texted Gary off and on and Paul’s with me all the time, so I’m looking forward to playing with Holt ’cause we were together, like, 10 years. But me and Phil on this run are holding down the fort every bit as well as Gary and I did in Slayer. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to the largeness of the stage. I’m looking forward to burning everything.” said King.

Regarding the fact that Slayer is playing shows again five years after the completion of the band’s final tour, King says: “Yeah, at the end of the day, it wasn’t bad blood. Tom was just done. And when Tom told me he was done, I went, ‘Okay, well, I’m not gonna try to talk you into it,’ because if you’re trying to talk somebody into it, their heart’s not in it.

The guitarist adds: “So it was over for me. And, of course, a month after we were done, offers come in because people think you’re done. So what we retired from was touring. We never said we were done playing. We said, ‘This is our final tour’, and I don’t think three shows constitute a tour. So if you wanna get technical, I think we’re in the ballpark of being truthful.”

