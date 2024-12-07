Alison Krauss & Union Station Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour dates With Willie Watson

Home News Cristian Garcia December 7th, 2024 - 8:37 PM

Singer-songwriter, poet, actor and multi-instrumentalist Willie Watson has been announced as support on all dates of Alison Krauss and Union Station’s 2025 North American tour. The run kicks off on April 25th, 2025, in Atlanta, GA and will continue on until the end of September. The five-month tour will snake throughout the US and Canada and highlights include The Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 12th as well as a stop at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL on June 7th, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on July 13th and The Allied Music Center at Massey Hall in Toronto, on August 19th. Presale begins Thursday, December 5th with wide on-sale taking place this Friday, December 6th at 10AM Local Time.

The tour comes on the heels of his latest release – Willie Watson – his first-ever solo album of original material – over 20 years into his career. The collection of songs is honest and potent, an unadorned reflection of Watson’s life, his mistakes, his traumas, and his gratitude for to still be here, to still be alive, and to still be loved. It’s the type of record that can’t come early in one’s career and was won after a life of hard battles and difficult lessons. The former founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show has been a part of numerous musical projects, soundtracks, and films. Willie Watson is out everywhere now, via Little Operation Records

Tickets for the tour are available now through HERE.

Willie Watson and North American Tour 2025 Dates:

^ Supporting Alison Krauss and Union Station

03/21 – Raleigh, NC – A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre

04/25 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park^

04/26 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

04/27 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park^

04/29 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium^

04/30 – Tallahassee, FL – The Adderley Amphitheater^

05/02 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

05/03 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater^

05/04 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

05/06 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre – Memphis^

05/12 – Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater^

05/13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion^

05/15 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park^

05/16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion^

05/17 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater^

05/29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre^

05/30 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre^

05/31 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

06/03 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center^

06/04 – Decatur, IL – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater^

06/05 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion^

06/07 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater^

06/08 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater^

06/10 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater^

06/11 – Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park^

06/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre^

06/14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Sioux Falls Convention Center – Denny Sanford Premier Center^

06/15 – La Vista, NE – The Astro – Outdoor Amphitheater^

06/16 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena^

06/18 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

06/20 – Dillon, CO – Lake Dillon Amphitheatre^

06/21 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park^

06/25-28 – Owensboro, KY – ROMP Festival

07/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

07/12 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park^

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre^

07/15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^

07/16 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery^

07/18 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino^

07/19 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium – Lawn^

07/20 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater^

07/22 – Walla Walla, WA – Wine Country Amphitheater^

07/23 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden^

07/26 – Bozeman, MT – Theater at The Brick^

07/27 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion^

07/29 – Tsuut’ina, AB – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino – Event Centre^

07/31 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place^

08/01 – Winnipeg, MB – Centennial Concert Hall^

08/19 – Toronto, ON – Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall^

08/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater^

08/22 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater^

08/23 – Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Theatre^

08/24 – Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Theatre^

08/26 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium^

08/28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Virginia Beach Dome^

08/29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront^

09/06 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^

09/07 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica^

09/09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts – Filene Center^

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia^

09/12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre^

09/16 – Providence, RI – Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium^

09/17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion^

09/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

09/20 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum^

09/21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater^

09/23 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center^

09/24 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium^

09/26 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – Backyard Stage^

09/27 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park – The BayCare Sound^

09/28 – Davie, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^