Old Crow Medicine Show’s Willie Watson Announces Debut Solo Album For September 2024, Shares Lead Single “Real Love”

Singer, songwriter, poet, actor and multi instrumentalist Willie Watson has announced his first ever solo album of original material, which goes over 20 years into his career. The former member of Old Crow Medicine Show has been a part of numerous musical projects, soundtracks, films and now the album, Willie Watson, is set to be released on September 13 through Little Operation Records and More (Thirty Tigers.)

To mark the occasion, the artist has released the first single “Real Love” and its gorgeous accompanying video. Directed by Joseph Wasilewski, the video follows Watson and his wife Mindy as they slow dance through significant places in their relationship.

While describing his latest tune, Watson said: “Real Love’ is a love song I wrote for my wife. It kinda turned out to be the story of my life and it’s clear now that she’s standing in the center of everything. We’ve been looking for each other for a long time and now we can’t even remember all the struggle it took to get here.”

Willie Watson Tracklist