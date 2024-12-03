Emperor Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Wolves In The Throne Room, Wayfarer & Agalloch

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 6:43 PM

According to metalinjection.net, black metal band Emperor have announced they will be embarking on a U.S. tour next May. Support for select dates of the seven show trek, which will kick off on May 9, in Worcester, Massachusetts and conclude on May 18, in Anaheim, California, will come from Wolves In The Throne Room, Wayfarer & Agalloch. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to blabbermouth.net, this past January, Emperor frontman Ihsahn was asked by Sam Acevedo of El Planeta Del Rock if he thinks the prospect of the band writing and recording a new album is a lose-lose situation: “Yes. I do. And if I had a dime, as they say, for every time people ask me, ‘Will there be another Emperor album?”

The singer adds: “In the beginning, it felt maybe a bit annoying, but I’ve chosen to see it more as — of course, in there, in that kind of question, there’s a compliment that people, like myself, who have a relationship to music from their youth or something that you’re attached to, obviously it was important for someone, which is great.”

Emperor Tour Dates

5/9 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (with Wolves In The Throne Room)

5/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre (with Wolves In The Throne Room)

5/11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore (with Wolves In The Throne Room)

5/13 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom (with Agalloch)

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (with Wayfarer)

5/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (with Wayfarer)

5/18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues (with Agalloch)