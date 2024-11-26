Ride’s Mark Gardener Teams Up With A Shoreline Dream For New Video “Hollow Crown”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 26th, 2024 - 3:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, A Shoreline Dream released their album, Whitelined, over the summer that features three collaborations with Ride‘s Mark Gardener. One of those three is “Hollow Crown,” which is a full collaboration between Gardener and ASD’s Ryan Policky, who shares lead vocals. And now, the music video for “Hollow Crown” has dropped and it is amazing because of how each creepy scene shows a woman trying to let go of the darkness that keeps holding back.

While talking about the song, Gardener says: “Obviously I love being in Ride, but that is also tricky because we have a catalog, so we have to kind of live in the past sometimes, as well as being present. So I actually love being in my OX4 Sound studio, which I created a few years ago, and to be sent music like this. This was a real treat and it’s an honor to be tasked with trying to sit and marry words with music in a way that hopefully feels that they’ve always been there and have always been meant to be there.”

Meanwhile, Ride will be on tour in the U.S. with Rocket starting on December 4, in Hamden, CT and then the band Brooklyn club Warsaw on December 6. Ride will be supporting their new album, Interplay.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva