Septicflesh Share Striking New Song And Lyric Video “A Desert Throne”

The Greek symphonic death metal band Septicflesh have released a brand new track titled “A Desert Throne,” along with an accompanying visualizer and lyric video. The new single comes off of the band’s forthcoming studio album, Modern Primitive, scheduled to release on May 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. Modern Primitive has been made available for pre-order at the band’s website here.

Starting off with a distant choir, we are introduced into the world shown off in “A Desert Throne,” as the visual for the track begins to display desert structures and pyramids all in a whitish color. As the massive guitars and symphonic sounds show themselves, the music and video combine in order to create an atmosphere of despair before the we hear the roaring vocals of vocalist Spiros Antoniou.

In the song, we hear descriptions of the end of human times, showing the song as taking place after the death of humanity. The chorus of the monumental track roars “I’ve seen the end of humans, I’ve seen the end of lies, I’ve seen a wrath unhuman, I’ve seen the end of times, like a desert throne, like an empty throne.” By mixing beautiful symphonic moments with crushing riffs and chugging, along with the amazing animations created by Christos Bourantas from Cloud Factory, “A Desert Throne” creates a striking and horrifying picture of the end of humanity.

The band itself described the new track as an “epic song with dominant dramatic melodies. Will mankind be leaving behind a barren Earth as its legacy? A desert planet like Mars? For the visualization of the song, a small animation sequence was created by Cloud Factory and was ‘dressed’ appropriately with the lyrics of the song. Enjoy!”

Watch the lyric video for “A Desert Throne” via YouTube below.

“A Desert Throne” has been the second single released off of Septicflesh’s upcoming project, following their previous track “Neuromancer.” Modern Primitive will follow the band’s 2017 studio album Codex Omega.