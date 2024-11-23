The Amity Affliction Announces North American Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Chloe Baxter November 23rd, 2024 - 8:05 PM

Australian metalcore band The Amity Affliction has just unveiled their highly anticipated Spring 2025 North American headline tour.

Kicking off on February 28 in San Diego, the band will embark on a month-long trek across the continent, wrapping up on March 26 in Chico, California. Fans can expect high-energy performances from the group, which has been a staple in the heavy music scene since 2008.

Joining The Amity Affliction on this tour will be Hail the Sun, Many Eyes and Solence, ensuring an unforgettable night of music for metal and post-hardcore fans alike.

The band is known for their emotionally charged performances, blending melodic hooks with hard-hitting breakdowns.

With a string of successful work, including album Not Without My Ghosts(2023) and singles “Live Like This” and “Elevator to the Gallows”, and a reputation for selling out shows worldwide, this tour is one you won’t want to miss.

Tickets go on sale on November 22 at 10 AM local time. For more details and to grab your tickets, visit here.

Full Tour Dates:

2/28 — San Diego, CA — Soma

3/1 — Fresno, CA — Tioga Brewery

3/2 — Flagstaff, AZ — Orpheum

3/3 — ABQ, NM — Sunshine Theater

3/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

3/6 — Memphis, TN — Graceland Live

3/7 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

3/8 — Pensacola, FL — Vinyl

3/9 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

3/11 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

3/12 — Norfolk, VA — Norva

3/13 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

3/14 — Asheville, NC — Orange Peel

3/15 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

3/17 — Omaha, NE — Admira

3/19 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

3/21 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

3/22 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

3/23 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

3/25 — Reno, NV — Virginia St. Brewhouse

3/26 — Chico, CA — Senator Theatre

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi