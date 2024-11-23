Rahim Redcar, Formerly Christine And The Queens, Pays Tribute To SOHPIE With Cover Of “It’s Ok To Cry”

Home News Cristian Garcia November 23rd, 2024 - 8:10 PM

Rahim Redcar (formerly Christine and the Queens) pays tribute to SOPHIE, the “peerless and visionary producer,” as he called her in 2021, with a cover of her classic track “It’s Ok to Cry”.

The track was originally shared by the visionary music producer, songwriter, and DJ as part of her 2018 debut album ‘Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’ – the only album to be released in her lifetime, ahead of her untimely death in 2021.

With his cover, Rahim Redcar, channels the same emotive and loving atmosphere as captured in the original. He transforms the track into an intimate piano-driven ballad, stripping away SOPHIE’s glimmering production to focus on raw emotion and vulnerability.

The sparse arrangement emphasizes Redcar’s haunting and expressive vocals, which glide delicately over the melody, capturing the tender reassurance of the lyrics. His performance is marked by a fragile yet powerful delivery, showcasing her ability to connect deeply with the song’s themes of self-acceptance and emotional release. The simplicity of the instrumentation allows the lyrics to take center stage, highlighting the song’s comforting and affirming message.

In an article from NME, Redcar spoke more about recording the cover to “It’s Ok to Cry” and the emotions that ran through during the sessions : “Music took here its full prophetic vastness, got wilder, and called for an absolute quest where no one else came in to tamper with intentions,” he continued. “A call of the flesh, a prayer for justice and freedom.”

For the French artist is on a creative streak after releasing the club-inspired album HOPECORE and took to the road to tour in promotion of the album. The sets are focused on the album, but Redcar is also determined to include a nightly salute to the highly missed producer SOPHIE.