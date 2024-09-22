Christine and the Queens Announce New Album Hopecore Under Rahim Redcar Moniker, Shares New Single “Deep Holes”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 22nd, 2024 - 8:57 PM

Christine and the Queens, now under Rahim C Redcar, has announced his new album titled Hopecore. Fans can listen and enjoy the latest music on September 27. However, he has decided to spoil us by releasing the album’s first track and music video! The track is titled “Deep Holes,” which can be listened to on all platforms. Along with this track, Rahim expresses that “Hopecore was made with tears, blood, and mostly an unwavering faith in the raw, pure expression of the soul.”

The album cover features an individual with an assortment of hues. It appears to be running while punching something that looks like a red cloth. What this image represents is not yet known but once the album releases, the bigger picture will be revealed and what Rahim Redcar is really trying to portray will get through to us. For now we can see half of a suit and the mood feels almost ethereal.

The track, “Deep Holes” has a much different feel than his single released in April of this year titled “Rentrez Chez Moi”. This shift in style is different and refreshing for the artist. There is more bass and a different assortment of tones that the artist is exploring. This leads us to believe that Hopecore will take a great and new approach, so mark your calendars for September 27!

Hopecore tracklist:

01 Forgive 8888888

02 Elevate

03 Ins8de of Me

04 Deep Holes

05 Red Birdman Emergency

06 Opera – I Understand

07 Manuela Danse