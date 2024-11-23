Father John Misty Shares “God’s Trash” In Response To Kendrick’s Surprise Drop On Mahashmashana Release Day

Home News Cristian Garcia November 23rd, 2024 - 8:13 PM

Joshua Tillman (aka Father John Misty) has released a new song on social media in response to the surprise release of Kendrick Lamar’s newest album GNX coinciding with the release of Tillman’s new album Mahashmashana. The releases from these two artists come from a unique period where the two have seemingly released material in the same year for over a decade. As noted in an article from Consequence of Sound, the slew of albums that the artists have released in the following years: 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2022, with 2024 now joining the trend.

The new track “God’s Trash” was originally performed live before the release of Mahashmashana. The most notable performance of the new track came at Tillman’s performance at the venue Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA on September 25th, 2024. In the official release, “God’s Trash” sees Tillman take a detour from Mahashmahana’s chamber pop/baroque pop sound for something more in line with folk-rock. Blending melancholic folk music with a bit introspective “God’s Trash” explores the themes of existential contemplation and societal critique.

In a playful affront at Lamar’s musical release cycle, Tillman posted on the news of the release of “God’s Trash” on X (formerly Twitter), on the new addition to this overlap, “not now I’m furiously scribbling my seeming response to. . . I’m sorry that you happened to drop on the worst possible day to drop a new album. It’s okay only other times it’s happened 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2022.”

