Dealer’s Aidan Holmes Issues Statement Following Oceano Dropping From Attila Tour

In an unexpected turn of events, Aidan Holmes, the frontman of Dealer, has issued a statement addressing the uproar surrounding Oceano’s decision to drop out of the highly anticipated “American Rejects” tour featuring Attila.

According to Loudwire, the controversy was spurred when Alpha Wolf’s Josh Arnold dubbed the tour the “rapist abuser tour,” shedding light on serious allegations against members of the lineup, including Holmes himself.

Oceano’s vocalist Adam Warren, known for “Lie to My Face” and take on “War” on the Homefront: Songs For The Resistance album, initially expressed ignorance about the backlash but later reconsidered his position after learning more about the allegations against his tour mates.

Feeling misinformed, he ultimately decided to step back from the tour and encouraged anyone affected by the situation to pursue legal action.

In the wake of these events, Holmes took to his Instagram Stories to clarify his past. He vehemently defended himself against the allegations, accusing his former band Alpha Wolf of weaponizing these claims to tarnish his reputation.

He expressed his frustration at what he viewed as hypocrisy in the music scene while passionately asserting, “I am not a ‘r*pist,’ that’s it. I am not a harm to anyone or anything.”

Holmes’ statement has ignited further dialogue in the community, emphasizing the need for accountability and self-reflection amidst the ongoing discussions about misconduct within the music industry.