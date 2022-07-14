Carnifex Releases Screeching Music Video for “Lie To My Face” Featuring Oceano’s Adam Warren

Carnifex has released the music video for their recently re-recorded song “Lie To My Face”, which also features Oceano’s Adam Warren. The video release comes on the heels of Carnifex announcing their 15th anniversary tour, Dead In My Arms, where they will perform alongside Oceano and Spite.

The music video itself serves as an ode to the 15 years since the release of their debut LP, also named Dead In My Arms. The footage includes performances by the band over the years, overlaid with a grainy filter to give the video the appearance of an old video camera recording, like a home movie. This footage is also played alongside clips of the band’s new merchandising collection, which can be bought on their merchandising website.

Carnifex, which just recently went on tour last year with The Black Dahlia Murder, will be on tour across the United States of America from September 23 to October 29. The tour dates are as follows:

09/23 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

09/26 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

10/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

10/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood Saloon

10/04 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

10/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s

10/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/10 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room

10/11 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

10/12 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel Nightclub

10/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

10/15 – Frenchtown, NJ @ Arties

10/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

10/19 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

10/21 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

10/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Whiskey Nights

10/23 – Wichita, KS @ Templelive

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live

10/27 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/29 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat