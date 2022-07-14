Carnifex Releases Screeching Music Video for “Lie To My Face” Featuring Oceano’s Adam Warren

Carnifex has released the music video for their recently re-recorded song “Lie To My Face”, which also features Oceano’s Adam Warren. The video release comes on the heels of Carnifex announcing their 15th anniversary tour, Dead In My Arms, where they will perform alongside Oceano and Spite.
The music video itself serves as an ode to the 15 years since the release of their debut LP, also named Dead In My Arms. The footage includes performances by the band over the years, overlaid with a grainy filter to give the video the appearance of an old video camera recording, like a home movie. This footage is also played alongside clips of the band’s new merchandising collection, which can be bought on their merchandising website.
Carnifex, which just recently went on tour last year with The Black Dahlia Murder, will be on tour across the United States of America from September 23 to October 29. The tour dates are as follows:
09/23 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers
09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
09/26 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
09/29 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
09/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
10/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
10/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood Saloon
10/04 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
10/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s
10/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/10 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room
10/11 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon
10/12 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel Nightclub
10/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
10/15 – Frenchtown, NJ @ Arties
10/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
10/19 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
10/21 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
10/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Whiskey Nights
10/23 – Wichita, KS @ Templelive
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live
10/27 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
10/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
10/29 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
