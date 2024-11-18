The Last Rockstars Debut New Single “Mastery” & Announce Departure Of Miyavi

Home News Lauren Rettig November 18th, 2024 - 5:15 PM

Coming just days after the release of their second single “Psycho Love,” rock supergroup The Last Rockstars have just released another single titled “Mastery,” the official image song for Tekken 8. Listen below:



The world’s most popular 3D fighting game series, Tekken, collaborated with TLR for the music video, featuring several characters from the game.

First previewed in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, at the ESports World Cup 2024, where the total prize was valued at $60 million.

The video was initially created as a game story trailer; the video is composed of vibrant computer-generated images from Tekken 8, and in addition to the many characters that appear in the video, a character (Nina) – who looks a lot like leader/drummer/pianist Yoshiki – appears at the beginning. When projected on a massive screen with the volume cranked up at the venue in Riyadh, the video was met with a roar of applause.

“Mastery,” which was produced by band members Yoshiki, Hyde and Sugizo, is a stunning display of the band’s musical talents. With aggressive guitar and vocals paired together in the bridge and a beautiful piano melody that pulls the song together, the song was the perfect choice to accompany the game story trailer. The video matches the immense scope of the Tekken series’ 30-year history and is a perfect example of replayability.

Originally formed in 2022, The Last Rockstars was composed of Yoshiki on drums/piano, Hyde on vocals, Sugizo on guitar/bass/violin/vocals and Miyavi on guitar/bass. The band first performed live in January of 2023 and made their L.A. debut the next month at the Hollywood Palladium. Along with the release of “Psycho Love” on November 11, it was announced that Miyavi would be departing from TLR. Read the band’s statement below:

Even with the departure of a beloved member of the band, fans are eagerly anticipating the next TLR era and cannot wait to see what is next.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin