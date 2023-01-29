The Last Rockstars’ Yoshiki, Miyavi, Hyde And Sugizo Perform Live For The First Time

Home News Ally Najera January 29th, 2023 - 9:14 PM

Japanese band, The Last Rockstars played their first live performance, earlier this week. The supergroup – Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi – were captured by fan-filmed videos at the Ariake Arena.

The performance took place one month after the release of the group’s new song, “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix).” The single has been available through the global distribution by us of Ingrooves, linked to the Universal Music Group’s Virgin Music Group.

According to BlabberMouth.Net, artist Sugizo says, “We want to put what’s left of our lives on the line to make the world rock with our music.”

The four performers that are part of Japan’s rock scene have continued to give several more concerts at Ariake Arena. As well as a show at the Tokyo Garden Theatre. The group will also take part in a couple of U.S. shows during the month of February.

Much like his group members, leader, Yoshiki has made many accomplishments as a solo artist with performances at Coachella, Madison Square Garden, etc. Vocalist, Hyde has also been a successful solo artists with 40 million internationally outsold albums. Sugizo has also fared well as a solo performer with a unique style of music. Guitarist, Miyavi has made cameos in Hollywood films.