Mike Shinoda Explains Brad Delson’s Absence From Current Linkin Park Tour: “It’s Kind Of A Mental Health Thing”

Juliet Paiz November 18th, 2024 - 1:04 AM

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

According to NME, Mike Shinoda recently addressed the absence of Linkin Park’s guitarist Brad Delson from the band’s current tour, revealing that Delson decided to step back from touring due to mental health concerns. Shinoda made sure to let fans know that Delson remains a significant part of the band. He explained that the decision came from in personal well-being and the pressures of constant touring, noting that touring and playing live just isn’t for some artists and that is okay.

This shift has led to a slight switch up in the band’s live performances, but Shinoda made it clear that the group’s focus is on supporting Delson’s mental health and making sure that he’s able to take care of himself too. This is only a small portion of the ongoing challenges musicians face, particularly with mental health and the difficulty in finding a balance between their careers and personal lives. Although Delson is absent from the stage Linkin Park continues to move forward, displaying a sense of unity and commitment.

If you want to catch a glimpse of Linkin Park’s undeniable devotion to music, they recently added 59 dates to their From Zero World Tour in 2025. This will include festival shows and fans can expect some Linkin Park classics to be played.