Godspeed You! Black Emperor Cancels Remainder of North American Tour Dates Due to Illness

Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 2:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

There’s unfortunate news surrounding the band Godspeed You! Black Emperor. They have to cancel the remaining dates of their North American tour due for reasons relating to health. This may not come as a surprise, since the band has priorly called off their Nashville, Knoxville and Atlanta. Those Godspeed You! Black Emperor concerts were also canceled due to “a band health situation,” as posted by Constellation Records on social media.

Due to the band’s situation, they have only been able to play a small amount of the shows that were supposed to happen on this tour. BrooklynVegan recounts that one of those shows includes the show they played this past Saturday, in Charleston, South Carolina.

The band decided that show in Charleston would be their last and their North American tour would come to an early conclusion. By stopping the tour, the “Grey Rubble – Green Shoots” band has canceled all of the 8 remaining dates with Alan Sparhawk.

Constellation Records took to social media, revealing that an unnamed bandmate was dealing with an illness. The record label also clarified information on options for people who had tickets to any of the canceled shows: “The Godspeed You! Black Emperor Fall 2024 US tour has been postponed due to illness. Information regarding rescheduled dates will be forthcoming. All tickets purchased will remain valid for future dates, however refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Everything will be okay. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Even though there won’t be any more stops on this tour, fans can still appreciate and support Godspeed You! Black Emperor by streaming their new album they released earlier in the year.

To the person in Godspeed You! Black Emperor dealing with the tour-stopping illness, we understand and respect your decision to prioritize your health. We are rooting for your recovery and well-being. Get well soon!