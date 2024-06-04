Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced they have added fall 2024 North American tour dates on their schedule, which sees the band visiting the cities Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Norwalk, Charleston and more. Tickets will be on sale June 7 at 10 a.m local time by clicking here.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates
11/4 – Hamilton ON – Bridgeworks
11/5 – Toronto ON – The Concert Hall
11/6 – London ON – London Music Hall
11/7 – Grand Rapids MI – Elevation
11/8 – Chicago IL – The Salt Shed
11/9 – St Paul MN – Palace Theater
11/11 – Lawrence KS – Liberty Hall
11/12 – Fayetteville AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
11/13 – Nashville TN – The Basement East
11/14 – Knoxville TN – Bijou Theater
11/15 – Atlanta GA – The Masquerade
11/16 – Charleston SC – The Music Farm
11/17 – Saxapahaw NC – Haw River Ballroom
11/19 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club
11/21 – Brooklyn NY – Pioneerworks
11/22 – Norwalk CT – District Music Hall
11/23 – Boston MA – Roadrunner
11/24 – Philadelphia PA – Union Transfer
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat