Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced they have added fall 2024 North American tour dates on their schedule, which sees the band visiting the cities Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Norwalk, Charleston and more. Tickets will be on sale June 7 at 10 a.m local time by clicking here.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates

11/4 – Hamilton ON – Bridgeworks

11/5 – Toronto ON – The Concert Hall

11/6 – London ON – London Music Hall

11/7 – Grand Rapids MI – Elevation

11/8 – Chicago IL – The Salt Shed

11/9 – St Paul MN – Palace Theater

11/11 – Lawrence KS – Liberty Hall

11/12 – Fayetteville AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

11/13 – Nashville TN – The Basement East

11/14 – Knoxville TN – Bijou Theater

11/15 – Atlanta GA – The Masquerade

11/16 – Charleston SC – The Music Farm

11/17 – Saxapahaw NC – Haw River Ballroom

11/19 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

11/21 – Brooklyn NY – Pioneerworks

11/22 – Norwalk CT – District Music Hall

11/23 – Boston MA – Roadrunner

11/24 – Philadelphia PA – Union Transfer

