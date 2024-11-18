Air Invite MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden Onstage To Perform “Playground Love” In Miami

Home News Lauren Rettig November 18th, 2024 - 5:12 PM

French electronica duo Air recently rounded off the North and South American legs of their otherworldly and ethereal Moon Safari tour, and several guests have joined the duo onstage. In NYC, Phoenix’s Thomas Mars came out to sing “Playground Love” from Moon Safari at both Beacon Theatre shows. Brooklyn Vegan reports that in Miami, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden joined Air to sing “Playground Love” as well, and Air has the professionally filmed video to prove it.

VanWyngarden’s rendition of the track is gentle yet sultry; his nuanced take on the song is simply magical. Watch the performance below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIR (@airfrenchband)

While the instrumentals sound almost exactly as the recorded version, VanWyngarden’s take on the lyrics add a new level of sensuality to the lyrics. The energy from the crowd is electric and only fuels the singer’s passion in his performance.

Air heads to Asia and Australia soon, as well as a few tour dates for 2025, including four nights at Paris’ Salle Pleyel. Information about future tour dates can be found on the duo’s website.