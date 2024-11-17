SZA Says New Album Lana May be Released Later This Fall

Home News Sydney Cook November 17th, 2024 - 3:51 PM

SZA teases that her new album, Lana, may release before the end of the year.

Well-known for her hit “Kill Bill,” SZA has shared that she planned to release a deluxe edition of her album SOS alongside a new project called Lana. In Decmber 2023, the singer posted what could be potential cover art for the new release on her social media.

In an interview with British Vogue, SZA hinted that fans might not have to wait much longer for new music. She shared that both the long-awaited deluxe edition of her previous album and her third studio album could be released this fall. Among the new material, the track “PSA,” which she debuted during her Hyde Park performance, is expected to be part of the upcoming project titled Lana.

This news follows SZA’s recent announcement that she’s stepping back from live performances for the time being. Reflecting on her career and personal challenges, she admitted, “Every day I grapple with, ‘Am I done with music?’ Maybe I’m just not meant to be famous – I’m crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It’s not for me because I have so much anxiety. But why would God put me in this position if I wasn’t supposed to be doing this? So I just keep trying to rise to the occasion. But I’m also just like, ‘Please, the occasion is beating my ass.’”

SZA goes on to explain that Lana comes from a better place compared to her previous music projects, “From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

SZA hinted at a potential upcoming project, teasing that a new Kendrick Lamar album is on the horizon.

Below is potential cover art for Lana.