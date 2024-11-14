Nouvelle Vague and Bobbie Cover “The Power Of Love” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 7:03 PM

A brand new cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s spiritual ballad “The Power Of Love” has been released by the French cover band Nouvelle Vague featuring Bobbie, through Kwaidan Records. You can stream “The Power Of Love” now!

Bobbie and Marc Collin sing together on the track, making for a fascinating mix of vocal stylings. Their version of “The Power Of Love” is retro-sounding, similar to the original one released back in ‘84. The beat is simple, but fun to follow throughout the song. It doesn’t take away from the beautiful voices of Collin and Bobbie throughout the track.

The press release describes the track perfectly as “an anthem that sounds like something out of the 1960s, more up-tempo and joyful but just as powerful.”

Listen to Nouvelle Vague’s cover of “The Power Of Love” by Frankie Goes Hollywood, featuring Bobbie:



In a statement about “The Power of Love” Collin says, “I’ve always wondered how a band who made their name with songs like ‘relax, don’t do it when you wanna come’ and ‘welcome to the pleasure dome’ could have written a spiritual ballad like The Power of Love! But after the surprise, the song is still magnificent, with a powerful chorus. To set myself apart from the other covers that have been made on this track, I’ve moved away from ballad mode towards a very up-tempo 60s sound. A bit like I’d already done with our cover of Only You (album Should I Stay or Should I Go?). I met the singer Bobbie at a small concert in Paris a few months ago and was struck by the beauty and strength of her voice. I immediately thought of her to perform this cover of The Power of Love.”

Before the release of this new song, Nouvelle Vague released their latest album Should I Stay or Should I Go?. Since the release of their most recent album, the band has been touring all over the world, with plans to tour North America in February 2025. Nouvelle Vague has now announced those tour dates and they are listed for you below.

Nouvelle Vague Tour Dates:

11/13/24 – Laon, France – Théâtre Guy Sabatier

11/14/24 – Bordeaux, France – Grand Parc

11/15/24 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirène

11/17/24 – Lyon, France – Transbordeur

11/19/24 – Leuven, Belgium – Het Depot

11/20/24 – Antwerpen, Belgium – Trix

11/21/24 – Brugge, Belgium – Cactus Club

11/22/24 – Liège, Belgium – Reflektor

12/10/24 – Figueira Da Foz, Portugal – CAE

12/12/24 – Albufeira, Portugal – Palacio Congressos

12/13/24 – Lisboa, Portugal – Lisboa ao Vivo

12/14/24 – Fundao, Portugal – Octogno

12/15/24 – Guimaraes, Portugal – CC Vila Flor

12/16/24 – Porto, Portugal – Casa Da Musica

12/17/24 – Acores, Portugal – Teatro Micaelense

12/21/24 – Makaska, Croatia – (pas annoncé)

2/8/25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks!

2/11/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda

2/12/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbos

2/14/25 – New York, NY – Racket

2/15/25 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall – Modo

2/16/25 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda – Modo

2/22/25 – Le Touquet, France – Winter Jazz Festival

3/10/25 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

3/15/25 – Clermont-Ferrand, France – La Coopé de Mai