Nouvelle Vague Announces New Album Should I Stay Or Should I Go For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Only You”

French cover band Nouvelle Vague has announced a new album titled “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” for a February 16, 2024 release. The track list for the album is listed below. They have also released a new single with the help of singer Mélanie Pain titled “Only You.”

Nouvelle Vague is making its bold return to the music scene. They are widely known for their renditions of hits such as “I Melt With You” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

The song is relatively simple. With angelic vocals and instruments in the background, the song is a great rendition of Yazzo’s “Only You.”

According to a press release, “More than covers, Nouvelle Vague has been reinventing post-punk classics since the early 2000s, retaining their melancholy while infusing them with an air of bossa nova, revealing along the way singers who have become iconic as Camille or Phoebe Killdeer.”

“Should I Stay Or Should I Go”Track List

What I Like Most About You Is Your Girlfriend People Are People You Spin Me Round Only You She’s In Parties The Look Of Love Shout Should I Stay Or Should I Go? Rebel Yell Breakfast Girls On Film Rapture This Charming Man