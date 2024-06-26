Megadeth Performs “Kick The Chair” Live Onstage For The First Time In 15 Years

Home News Sarah Faller June 26th, 2024 - 4:25 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Megadeth, the American thrash metal band, shocked many in Oberhausen Germany when they played their song “Kick the chair” on stage for the first time in 15 years (via blabbermouth news).

During the band’s June 24th show at Turbinenhalle, in Oberhausen they played “Kick the chair” a song about criticizing the American justice system from their 2004 studio album The system has failed. The 2004 album was notorious for being the first album to be post recovery of their frontman Dave Mustaine and the first album post retirement of their bassist David Ellefson. Check out the fan-filmed video of the shocking performance below.

This performance was a part of Megadeth’s “Crush the World tour” which took them throughout Europe, and Latin America. A tour which spanned from April 2024 and will run into July.

This performance of the old song might give other fans hope to see the song performed later this summer during Megadeth’s “Destroy all Enemies” summer tour sponsored by Live Nation. It is planned to be a 2 month and 33 city tour through all of North America for Megadeth and two accompanying bands Mudvayne, an American heavy metal band, and All that remains, an American metalcore band. Their tour also includes a stop at the Youtube Theater. The tour was originally to be for their latest studio album The Sick, the Dying, …. and the Dead! and some older albums.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado