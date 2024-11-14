As I Lay Dying Share Intense New Single “The Void Within”

Home News Hunter Graham November 14th, 2024 - 4:42 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Grammy-nominated metalcore pioneers As I Lay Dying have dropped a powerful new single, “The Void Within,” ahead of their upcoming album Through Storms Ahead, set to release on November 15, 2024, via Napalm Records. The track, which follows a period of significant lineup changes within the band, offers fans a glimpse into As I Lay Dying’s evolving sound and renewed direction under frontman Tim Lambesis.

“The Void Within” opens with driving guitar riffs, intense drum sequences and Lambesis’s trademark growls, capturing the raw, turbulent energy that As I Lay Dying is known for. This single leans into melodic metalcore, balancing heavy, aggressive breakdowns with moments of melody that add depth to the track. Lyrically, the song explores themes of inner struggle and resilience, embodying the tension within both the band and Lambesis’s personal journey.

The video for “The Void Within” complements the song’s emotional and sonic intensity with dark, moody visuals that mirror the song’s themes of inner turmoil. Set against shadowy backdrops and dynamic performance shots, the video captures the band’s intensity and emphasizes the feelings of isolation and confrontation at the heart of the track.

“The Void Within” arrives amid significant changes for As I Lay Dying, with Lambesis now the sole original member after the departure of guitarist Phil Sgrosso, drummer Nick Pierce, bassist Ryan Neff and guitarist Ken Susi.

With Through Storms Ahead, As I Lay Dying is poised to enter a new chapter, and “The Void Within” hints at a sound that balances the band’s iconic heaviness with a fresh sense of introspection. The upcoming album will feature collaborations with notable artists, including Alex Terrible and Tom Barber on “We Are The Dead.”

For more details, check out the full story on Blabbermouth.

Watch the video for “The Void Within”:

.Tracklist for Through Storms Ahead