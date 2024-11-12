Savage Lands Drop Title Track and Announce Debut Album Army of the Trees for February 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Savage Lands have announced their debut album, Army of the Trees. The band Savage Lands was founded in 2022 and is co-operated by Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and the musician-turned-activist Sylvian Demercastel. As a band, Savage Lands is actually a nonprofit and they have managed to preserve 100,000 square feet of Costa Rican forest with the money made from their music.

100% of the royalties from Savage Land’s new album Army of the Trees will go towards supporting their preservation projects. So, you can make a difference by just listening to the album. Savage Lands often partners with global conservation leaders, such as the Jane Goodall Institute. They even received a 1 million Euro donation from Hellfest, after playing their main stage.

Army of the Trees will be released on February 15, 2025, but the title track has already been released. The song “Army of the Trees” is a heavy track, with a melodic chorus and ear-catching guitar riffs. The song features different musicians from France’s metal scene. The full list of collaborators is available to read in the music video’s description. The music video features black-and-white filtered footage of the band superimposed over footage of trees.



Listen to “Army of the Trees”:

You can pre-order or pre-save the album now. Fitting with the eco-friendly mission of the band, the CD Digisleeve for Army of the Trees is made from eco paper, while the LP is pressed on BioVinyl.

Savage Lands states that collaboration is what fuels their creative drive. Army of the Trees features Alissa White-Gluz, Lord of the Lost and multiple other contributors to the metal industry. Sylvian says. “As a band, we’re not limited to just one genre. We can adapt to boost the strengths of whoever is joining us”.

Demercastel and Verbeuren released a joint statement saying, “By converting the land that we purchase into nature sanctuaries, Savage Lands will help set a precedent for environmental activism. But we must work together and quickly. Ecosystems are still under attack. If we don’t, then there won’t be any wildlife left to save”.