Interpol Announce Fall 2024 Antics 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, This year Interpol are celebrating the 20 anniversary of their sophomore album, Antics, with a trio of special U.S. shows this fall, where the band will play the album in full. After they complete a stretch of European and UK dates in October and November, Interpol will be heading back to the U.S. for shows in Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles.

Deafheaven will open for Interpol in Chicago, …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead will play first in Austin and The Walkmen will support Interpol at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for US Antics shows will go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time by visiting stubhub.com.

Antics 20 Anniversary Tour

11/19 — Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed !%

11/21 — Austin, TX – The Moody Amphitheater !+

11/23 — Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum !*

! = Antics Anniversary Show

^^ = w/ Dust

% = w/ Deafheaven

+ = w/ …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

* = w/ The Walkmen

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat