Fitz Announces New Solo Album Summer Of Us For November 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Kicking off another creative era, Fitz has announced the release of his surprise new solo album, Summer Of Us, which will be out on November 15. The album notably marks the artist‘s first solo music in three years since the arrival of his debut, Head Up High in 2021. To celebrate the arrival of Summer Of Us, Fitz will return to CBS’ The Talk for a live performance of “Wind In My Sails” on November 20.

Summer Of Us highlights Fitz’s dynamic vocals, clever songcraft and penchant for joyful unpredictability. Simultaneously, it exudes the bold, bright and brilliant energy fans have come to expect from the powerhouse frontman that is highlighted on the lead single, “Wind In My Sails.” The musical spirit surges through the entire record from the upbeat and undeniable opener “Summer Of Us” to an invitation to escape into the arms of love on the finale “Run For It.”

Since 2008, Fitz has galvanized and energized fans around the world as the frontman and namesake of Fitz and the Tantrums. Over the course of four albums, the band has cooked up a series of instantly recognizable and hummable anthems such as the platinum “The Walker,” three times platinum “Out of My League” and four times platinum “HandClap.”

Summer Of Us Tracklist

Summer Of Us Driving With You St Tropez Wind In My Sails Tropical Punch Sunshine Like It Want It Need It Who Do You Love? Dancing Without Me Run For It

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi