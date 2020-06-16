Live From Here with Chris Thile Cancelled Due to Budget Cuts at Minnesota Public Radio

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 5:21 PM

The Minnesota Public Radio program Live From Here has hosted various guest artists including Jack White, Courtney Barnett and Neko Case during its run for the past few years. The show’s time has come to an end however, as budget constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside restrictions of large gatherings have forced its cancellation.

“Live from Here has always been about bringing people together,” a statement from the event’s Twitter reads. “It has been a joy to connect with you in person, on the radio, and online. However, as gatherings have become increasingly complicated, we are sad to announce that we will no longer be producing Live from Here. This past week’s broadcast was our final new show.”

Live From Here originally debuted as A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile back in 2016, which was derived from A Prairie Home Companion, hosted by Garrison Keillor from 1974 until 2016. Keillor chose Thile as his successor, however the program changed its name in 2017 after Keillor faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

The program typically focused on folk music and traditional American performers, alongside some tongue-in-cheek radio drama and relaxed humor. The program was first held at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota, before moving to The Town Hall in New York City, where it had moved to during the fall of 2019.

The last program took place on Sunday, with performances by Rufus Wainwright, War and Treaty and Lady Midnight. This final radio program can be heard here.