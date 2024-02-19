Brother Ali Announces New Album Love & Service For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Ottomans”

Home News Ryan Freund February 19th, 2024 - 5:28 PM

Critically claimed Hip Hop artist and Community leader Brother Ali is back with his new song titled “Ottomans” and an animated short to go with it. The new song serves as an introduction to Love & Service which is an animated film and full-length analog album which is the newest chapter in Brother Ali’s “litany of statement pieces” via press release.

The 40-minute film and 13-song project are meant to play like a multimedia primer on healing, wholeness, spirituality, and community. The film is made of a collage of educational children’s films from the 70’s and 80’s which were chopped and flipped into a classic ASR-10 sampler.

As for the music the new release serves as new sonic territory for the artists as each song is said to have a unique visual that is inspired by pen scribblings and charcoal drawings. The press release makes a point to emphasize the fact that you should not expect any slick computer graphics that are seen in modern animation.

Brother Ali states “Nothing fuels creativity like a new perspective. The opportunity to step outside my comfort zone has changed me forever, and music is pouring out of me like never before.” This new project comes after Brother Ali left Minneapolis in 2020 and moved his family to Istanbul, Turkey. Now the underground Hip Hop Icon is ready to share what’s on his mind.