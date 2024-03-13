Brother Ali Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Cadillac”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 13th, 2024 - 6:55 PM

Indie Rap Icon Brother Ali Recounts Police Discrimination in His New Single & Animated Short “Cadillac”.

He is announcing his forthcoming new album Love & Service which is set to release on April 26 via Travelers Media. “Cadillac” is Brother Ali’s powerful new single and animated short film.

“Cadillac” paints a haunting real-life picture of systemic racism and police brutality delivered through the rapper’s poignant play-by-play. The throwback beat and jazzy guitar lick belie the harrowing tragedy at the heart of the tune.

“Every single word and detail of this story are true. There are certain experiences that live in me and become part of who I am. They’re usually a single event that represents a bigger theme in my life. Those stories are always looking at me as an artist wondering when it’s their time to speak. Those moments have the right to be heard and I can’t let them out until I’m ready. Writing the song is usually the moment when I realize that I’ve healed. I’m really grateful that this song decided to come out now,” said Ali.

There are 13 songs and a 40-minute film that plays upon themes like wholeness, spirituality and community. The music marks a new era for Brother Ali. An avid fan of hand drawn graphics and illustrations, he created a dynamic animated canvas for a visual narrative to accompany the concepts written by Ali. In Love & Service, each song features unique visual styles.

Love & Service full tracklist:

Chapter One (feat Rakaya Esime Fetuga) Ottomans Awaken The Collapse Manik (feat Aesop Rock and Casual) Nom De Plume Cadillac Gauntlet (feat Roc Marciano) Howlin’ Wolf Ghosts (feat Quelle Chris) Love & Service Worthy Inside

Brother Ali is an underground Hip Hop icon, speaker, and community leader. His two-decade resume includes critically acclaimed albums, mentorships with Hip Hop legends Chuck D and Rakim, and performances on late night shows with Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien.