Touché Amoré Release New Single & Music Video “Hal Ashby”

Lauren Rettig September 8th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Touché Amoré announced their new album Spiral in a Straight Line back in July alongside the release of a new single “Nobody’s.” The post-hardcore band has just released another hitmaker titled “Hal Ashby.”

This new tune is named after the American filmmaker, explains Stereogum. “The ‘Hal Ashby’ music video is half a love letter to Hal and half a dream-like interpretation of the song as a whole,” frontman Jeremy Bolm explained. “Something that can be misunderstood as this or that – and finding the grace in-between.”

The new song, which shines a spotlight on Bolm’s roughly hewn vocals, features intoxicating instrumentals from members Nick Steinhardt, Clayton Stevens, Elliot Babin, and Tyler Kirby. The instrumentals begin to slow with the introduction of the bridge, but as Bolm sings about being a “misguided Hal Ashby catastrophe” the instrumentals build back up to create a powerful end to a beautifully written track.

The Sean Stout-directed video features a lot of nods to Ashby’s signature cinematography style; lots of shots from the point of view of characters wearing tinted sunglasses looking at Bolm. The camera follows Bolm into a theater playing a movie in which he is the main character, and out into the mountains where he’s seen driving a hearse through the landscape. Watch the video below:

Spiral in a Straight Line will be released October 11.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela