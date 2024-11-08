Live Version of Whitney Houston’s Unreleased Song “Love Is” Officially Available

Home News Chloe Baxter November 8th, 2024 - 5:23 PM

In a heartwarming tribute to one of music’s greatest legends, a live version of Whitney Houston’s previously unreleased song “Love Is” is now officially available. This release coincides with the 30th anniversary of Houston’s historic performance in South Africa, captured in the new album, Whitney Houston: The Concert For A New South African (Durban), released on November 8, 2024.

According to Stereogum, the album primarily showcases Houston’s groundbreaking concert at Kings Park Stadium on November 8, 1994. However, it also features “Love Is,” a song penned by Carvin Winans and produced collaboratively by Nat Adderley and Houston.

Her powerful delivery is in the recently released “Love Is,” and in the I Go to Rock album released in 2023 and works like “I Will Always Love You,” covered recently by Lzzy Hale and Dolly Parton.

You can listen to “Love Is” here.

Winans, the first member of his musical family to connect with Houston, had initially introduced the heartfelt song to her in 1987, after which she recorded it in 1990. Today, fans can enjoy both the original and a newly remixed version of the track, highlighting Houston’s powerful vocal delivery.

Winans conveys the essence of the song beautifully, stating, “‘Love Is’ talks about how strong love can be if we put it into action, and no one brings that message across more convincingly than the greatest female singer to ever live, Whitney Houston.” This new release adds to Houston’s impressive legacy.