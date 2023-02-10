Whitney Houston’s I Go to the Rock Album to Feature Six Unreleased Gospel Songs for March 2023 Release

Home News Gracie Chunes February 10th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

On Friday, March 24, a new Whitney Houston album be released. I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will feature new and old songs that profoundly influenced her life and career. The album will be available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston). The album will feature tracks from her various soundtracks such as The Preacher’s Wife and The Bodyguard, as well as six previously unreleased tracks.

The album will be accompanied by a documentary TV special, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, which will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV. Hosted by acclaimed, Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary intimately and comprehensively explores the steadfast faith that accompanied Houston to stardom. The documentary will take viewers on a journey from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs through 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, the best-selling gospel album of all time. “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston is a testament of Whitney’s heart,” shared Pat Houston, Executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston. “Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel. I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music. I hope you enjoy this amazing project that was simply a labor of love for all involved.”

I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston track listing is as follows:

I Go to the Rock (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

Jesus Loves Me (The Bodyguard Soundtrack)

He Can Use Me – UNRELEASED TRACK

Joy to the World (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Whitney and CeCe Winans; VH1 Honors) – UNRELEASED TRACK

Testimony – UNRELEASED TRACK

I Look to You

His Eye Is on the Sparrow (Sparkle soundtrack)

Hold On, Help Is on the Way (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

This Day (VH1 Honors) – UNRELEASED TRACK

I Found a Wonderful Way – UNRELEASED TRACK

Joy (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

I Love the Lord (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

He/I Believe– UNRELEASED TRACK