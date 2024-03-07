mxdwn Music

Kacey Musgraves Joins Zach Bryan For Live Performance Of “I Remember Everything” During Tour Opener

March 7th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to stereogum.com, on March 6 Zach Bryan‘s the tour began with the first night of a three night stand at Chicago’s United Center. During the  middle of his set, Bryan brought out Kacey Musgraves, where they performed their duet “I Remember Everything” together for the first time. Bryan and  Musgraves co wrote “I Remember Everything” and the track comes from the self-titled album that Bryan released last year. The song was never pushed as a single but it still debuted at number one on the Hot 100.

Judging by the video, Bryan is still touring with the in the round setup the artist was using last year, which was a smart way to make a huge arena feel a little more intimate. Last night’s performance featured a few moments where Bryan and Musgraves performed the duet while looking deep into each other’s eyes while singing. The crowd gave both artists a thunderous singalong.

 

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Comments
