SBTRKT Shares Melodic New Single “Turn Your Heart Around”

Hunter Graham November 7th, 2024 - 5:53 AM

Stereogum has reported British dance producer SBTRKT has released a vibrant new single, “Turn Your Heart Around,” a track that brings UK garage influences into a modern, melodic framework. Known for his genre-blending style, SBTRKT infuses the song with a skittering 2-step beat and glossy, euphoric vocals, creating a sound that feels nostalgic yet forward-thinking.

“Turn Your Heart Around” carries a buoyant energy, with gooey, futuristic production elements that elevate the track beyond typical genre fare. The song’s pulsing rhythm and uplifting melody bring a fresh twist to the UK garage revival, reflecting SBTRKT’s signature touch. The production layers intricate electronic textures with warm, emotive vocals, resulting in a song that feels as introspective as it is danceable.

Fans can also find an extended version of the track available exclusively on Bandcamp, offering a longer dive into the track’s immersive soundscape.

Following the success of his 2023 album The Rat Road, which featured a host of collaborations, SBTRKT has been sharing a series of standalone singles, including “Bet You Never” and “Volca.” With “Turn Your Heart Around,” he continues to build on his recent releases, blending influences from the past with his unique, futuristic sound.

Check out “Turn Your Heart Around” below: