SBTRKT Shares Dark New Single “VOLCA”

British producer and musician Aaron Jerome (aka SBTRKT) has released a single “VOLCA” which is a follow up to his previous outing “Bet You Never”.

A dark take on UK Bass, “VOLCA” uses its titular namesake well, as the drum pattern for this track is being played out on a KORG VOLCA drum machine. Outputting a jittery shuffle rhythm, that is contrasted by the contextualization of future garage, this track paints a gloomy, yet hypnotic atmosphere. The production on this track is to be credit, with making mechanical sound give off an airy and danceable at the same time.

In an article from Stereogum, Jerome further describes the track as a “dark euphoric cut”, adding in “feeling in a good place right now with sharing new music! Writing lots too. I have a lot to share.” Last year, he released the massive album The Rat Road which was flowing with exciting guests. Wit these two singles out, SBTRKT is riding high after his hiatus and shows no signs of slowing down.

