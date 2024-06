Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 3:24 PM

According to stereogum.com, Last year SBTRKT released The Rat Road, which is his first new album in seven years. The album featured Toro Y Moi, Teezo Touchdown, LEILAH and more. And now, the British producer has released releasing “Bet You Never.” As a whole, SBTRKT‘s latest ditty is fantastic by how the sound of the artist’s musical talents fills the air with catchy electronic dance vibes.

