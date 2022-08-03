Bret Michaels Says Poison Might Not Tour Again Until 2025; Teases Party Gras Tour 2023

Home News Federico Cardenas August 3rd, 2022 - 9:09 PM

Bret Michaels, the frontman of the famed hair-metal outfit Posion, has provided fans some details about the band’s expected touring schedule in the upcoming years. Michaels’ statement comes in the midst of Poision’s Summer 2022 alongside such giants as Joan Jett, Def Leppard and Motley Crue. The Summer 2022 tour kicked off on June 16 and has dates scheduled until early September, closing off with a show in Las Vegas on September 9.

Loudwire reports that the musician took to Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM radio show, “Trunk Nation” to explain the future of Poison’s touring, floating 2025 as the likely year that we will see the metal band perform next. In his interview, Michaels explains: “I’m just saying ’25 is probably when Poison will put a humongous world tour together and go back out and be incredible. And it’ll be awesome.”

While Poison is not likely to see any touring action in 2023 and 2024, Michaels own solo-project has other plans. In his interview, the musician explained that his upcoming Party Gras tour will feature his own solo-project performing in 2023: “”But for me, this year we were gonna do the Party Gras Tour. I put together something incredible, and now we’re gonna launch that in ’23. And when I tell you what this is and the way we’ve designed it with everybody, it’s an incredible amphitheater tour that’s just gonna be … I think it’s gonna be insane and gonna be the ‘all thriller, no filler’ summer party. And you’ll know what I mean when it hits the stage. It’s really an exciting idea.”

In late June, Bret Michaels was hospitalized before a show due to an allergic reaction.