Billie Joe Armstrong Of Green Day Endorses Kamala Harris For President

According to nme.com, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has announced he will be endorsing Kamala Harris ahead of the U.S. election and the singer has shared a statement about performing in a casino owned by Donald Trump. The frontman went to Instagram on November 4, to encourage fans to vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz one last time before polls open. Before sharing a short speech, Armstrong posted a video of him and Elvis Costello performing an acoustic version of Costello’s hit “Alison” in a Trump Casino at Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I noticed one thing, we’re on the stage, there was all these bottles of water that were on the stage and had Donald Trump’s picture on every single one of the bottles, like everything in that hotel. And it was like, like, this big sort of ode, or, you know, Trump and his sort of bullshit businessman persona. And so I went around these water bottles with a Sharpie and I put Hitler moustaches on every single one of them.” said Armstrong.

Armstrong concludes with: “I just want to say, vote for Harris and Walz. Kamala Harris is from the Bay Area, my wife’s from Minnesota, like Tim Walz is. So, you know, it makes perfect sense for us. We’ve already voted. No, I’m not going to put a sticker on myself.”

