Lykke Li Releases Reverse Engineered Album ‘ƎYƎYƎ’ With Music Video for “EYEYE ODYSSEY”

Home News Lauren Rettig November 3rd, 2024 - 5:03 PM

Lykke Li has just shared the reverse engineered version of her 2022 immersive album EYEYE. The new album, ƎYƎYƎ, is out today via Play It Again Sam and Crush Music. ƎYƎYƎ is accompanied with the re-release of her 40-minute audio-visual Odyssey EYEYE ODYSSEY for the first time ever on virtual platforms. Watch the odyssey below:

Directed by Theo Lindquist, ƎYƎYƎ ODYSSƎY is a stunningly beautiful glimpse into the world of ƎYƎYƎ. The visual components of EYEYE were released alongside the original record and were displayed as an immersive installation at The Broad museum in Los Angeles. The original videos can be found here. “We anted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie, while making something native to modern media,” Lykke said of the visual components. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of a movie in sixty seconds on a phone screen, which is where most of our emotional experiences happen now anyway.” The videos are currently being reversed to accompany the new edition.

Originally released in 2022, EYEYE is a journey that drifts the listener into a space where time begins to lose meaning and emotions are heightened. Lykke Li has built an audial landscape in which the music is delicate yet impactful. The new version ƎYƎYƎ is a radically experimental album, mixed by Warren Brown. The tracks were reverse-engineered to create a completely new experience, showcasing Lykke’s ever-evolving sense of aesthetics with a haunting, otherworldly sound that reflects the visionary nature of her early work.

The release of ƎYƎYƎ follows two Lykke Li singles in 2024; the first being “Hiding” with Ben Bohmer and the second being the dynamic track “Midnight Shining.”

ƎYƎYƎ tracklist:

⅃ƎTOH OИ YAWA OӘ T’ИOႧ UOY TЯAƎH ЯUOY OT YAWHӘIH ƧTЯUH YԳԳAH ⅃ƎƧUOЯAƆ Ⴇ5 ЯƎVO i&ü

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz