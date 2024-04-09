Above & Beyond’s Cover Of New Order’s “Blue Monday” Goes Viral On TikTok Thanks To Dance Trend

The indie electronic spirit of New Order’s iconic 1983 single “Blue Monday” has had a profound influence on Above & Beyond’s career. So much so that a cover of the song became a staple of Above & Beyond’s sets, debuting as a closely guarded white label at the band’s 2013 sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2013. The full throttle remake recreates the classic riff and drums on modern hardware and raised dance floors from New York’s Madison Square Garden to Glastonbury Festival before seeing a much anticipated official release on Anjunabeats January 20, 2020.

Four years later, the song’s rework is gaining renewed traction due to a viral TikTok dance trend that uses the track. The impact of TikTok is substantial, with the trend resulting in a whopping 5.5 billion views and over 750,000 creations using the track, leading the rework to become the current number one viral song on TikTok in the UK, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Greece, and Spain, while hitting number three in the USA. To