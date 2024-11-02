Sleater-Kinney Releases New Single “Nothing To Lose”

Home News Lily Meline November 2nd, 2024 - 10:26 AM

On January 19, 2024, punk-rock group Sleater-Kinney released their eleventh studio album, Little Rope, receiving immediate acclaim from outlets of all shapes and sorts. In the months following the album’s release, the group toured across both Europe and the United States, and yet it seems even those didn’t get everything out of Sleater-Kinney’s system. Now, nine months later, the band has released a deluxe edition of the album, including three live versions of the album’s songs, three “frayed” versions of varied tracks and, most excitingly, three new, exclusive songs.

Two of the new songs, “This Time” and “Here Today,” had been released ahead of the deluxe edition’s official publication, so fans have already had the opportunity to indulge and process them. The last of the three tracks to come with the deluxe edition is “Nothing To Lose,” which could possibly be the darkest of the bunch.

The chorus repeats the lines, “Send me a signal, send me a sign / Take my body, take my time / I’ve got nothing left to lose this time,” which suggests a detrimental amount of hopelessness. When speaking on this deluxe edition, the Sleater-Kinney duo explained that “the music allowed us to grapple with the darkness, each song a way to make sense of things.”

If you can relate to these struggles, or if you just have an appreciation to Sleater-Kinney’s brand of punk, check out the single below: