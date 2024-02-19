Sleater-Kinney Announce Summer 2024 European Tour Dates

Sleater-Kinney have confirmed details of a UK and European tour to take place this summer, in addition of their new album Little Rope. The band will play a total of 15 dates throughout August, kicking off in Gothenburg, Sweden on the 11th, and concluding in four British shows. These include London’s All Points East Festival on the 25th, Glasgow’s Barrowlands on the 27th, Leeds’ Brudenell on the 28th and End of the Road Festival.
The Washington alt-rock icons posted their 11th studio album ‘Little Rope’ on January 19, which included the singles ‘Hell’, ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ and ‘Untidy Creature’.
“One of the things we want to do as songwriters is to try and tell a personal story and use that story to kind of reflect what’s going on in the larger world,” she said. “That bit of heartbreak is reflected in [‘Untidy Creature’] and the way that I think women are being viewed as not good enough to make those decisions for ourselves. I was trying to mirror that personal and that larger political story at once in the song.”
Sleater-Kinney’s UK and European Tour Dates
AUGUST
11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
12 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser
14 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
14-17 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal – Vodafone Parades de Coura
17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
21 – Antwerp, Belgium – OLT Rivierenhof
22 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk
23 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks, Lausanne
24 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine
25 – London, UK – All Points East
27 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom
28 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
29-31 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival