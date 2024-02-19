Sleater-Kinney Announce Summer 2024 European Tour Dates

Home News James Reed February 19th, 2024 - 5:38 PM

Sleater-Kinney have confirmed details of a UK and European tour to take place this summer, in addition of their new album Little Rope. The band will play a total of 15 dates throughout August, kicking off in Gothenburg, Sweden on the 11th, and concluding in four British shows. These include London’s All Points East Festival on the 25th, Glasgow’s Barrowlands on the 27th, Leeds’ Brudenell on the 28th and End of the Road Festival.

The Washington alt-rock icons posted their 11th studio album ‘Little Rope’ on January 19, which included the singles ‘Hell’, ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ and ‘Untidy Creature’.

“One of the things we want to do as songwriters is to try and tell a personal story and use that story to kind of reflect what’s going on in the larger world,” she said. “That bit of heartbreak is reflected in [‘Untidy Creature’] and the way that I think women are being viewed as not good enough to make those decisions for ourselves. I was trying to mirror that personal and that larger political story at once in the song.”

Sleater-Kinney’s UK and European Tour Dates

AUGUST

11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

12 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser

14 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

14-17 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal – Vodafone Parades de Coura

17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

21 – Antwerp, Belgium – OLT Rivierenhof

22 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

23 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks, Lausanne

24 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine

25 – London, UK – All Points East

27 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

28 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

29-31 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival