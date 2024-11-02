Ana Matronic Addresses Why She Will be Absent From The Scissor Sisters Reunion Tour

Home News Chloe Baxter November 2nd, 2024 - 8:32 PM

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Ana Matronic announced her absence from the upcoming Scissor Sisters reunion tour, igniting a wave of curiosity among fans.

According to NME, the iconic band, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, will perform across the UK, marking the first time founding members Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis have taken the stage together in over a decade.

Ana, a cornerstone of the group, explained her decision by saying, “People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd.”

Over the past decade, her passion for research and storytelling has blossomed into a career focus, culminating in her new podcast, Good Time Sallies.

She emphasized her commitment to long-term projects, noting, “With contracts signed and schedules agreed on, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates.”

While she won’t be performing, Ana assured fans she would be there in spirit, saying, “I wish the band and our fans all the best – I will be there in spirit to kiki with you!”

The group’s earlier work, Magic Hour, had been advertised earlier through a fake infomercial, starring Josh Homme, and the group also collaborated with Azealia Banks on “Shady Love.”

As excitement builds for the reunion, which was hinted at with the Scissor Sisters logo spotted in Manchester, fans can reflect on the band’s rich history and the enduring influence of their music.