Scissor Sisters Announce Reunion, First European Tour Dates In 12 Years

Home News Lily Meline November 2nd, 2024 - 7:52 AM

The iconic pop group Scissor Sisters have officially announced their first tour since 2012 and, to quote these incredibly talented men, it can’t come quickly enough.

According to Jake Shears, the group’s lead singer, the reunion tour is in honor of the band’s self-titled debut album celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. He expanded further on their regrouping, stating that, “the impetus for this reunion was really a YouTube screening of Scissor Sisters: Live at the O2 that happened during lockdown. I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.”

The tour will travel across England, with stops in Ireland and Scotland. On the tour, the group will be accompanied by Alison Goldfrapp, who will be opening for them for their ten shows. It’s unclear, as of now, whether they’ll just be performing songs from their first album or if they’ll be choosing songs from throughout their repertoire. Who knows, maybe they’ll showcase some new tracks live on stage!

The tour dates have been listed as follows:

05/16 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

05/17 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05/19 – Bournemouth, England – Bournemouth International Centre

05/20 – Cardiff, Wales – Utilita Arena Cardiff

05/21 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

05/23 – London, England – The O2

05/24 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

05/25 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham

05/27 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

05/28 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena





